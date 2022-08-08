Former WWE Superstar Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) shared a message this afternoon about pro wrestling.

In the below post, Rotunda wrote how “Wrestling is not a love story, it’s a Fairy Tale for masochists.” He also noted several references, including demons who run for office, this past Thursday Glenn Jacobs (Kane) was re-elected as Mayor Of Knox County, The Rock, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, and “Honor Makes You Elite.”

Wrestling is not a love story, it’s a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can’t understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is business. But it can also be a land where Dead men walk. Where Honor makes you Elite. Where Demons run for office. And Rock bottom is a reason to rejoice. WOOOOO! It’s an escape. A reason to point the blame at anyone but yourself for 2-3 hours. An excuse to be a kid again, and nothing matters except the moment we are in. Wrestling is not a love story, it’s much more. It’s hope. And in a world surrounded in hate, greed and violence, a world where closure may never come. We all know a place that has hot and cold hope on tap. For better or for worse.”

In his Twitter bio, there is also a quote from Vince McMahon.

The bio states, “Begin again kid, it’s what you do”. -VKM ……………Business inquiries: [email protected]”

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Rotunda has shared posts about WWE or wrestling in general. In one post from May, he referred to his WWE release as a period of horrible suffering, but not before admitting that he’s over the pain, and he’s got s–t to do now.

Everything good that’s ever happened to me, first came a period horrible suffering. I never ask why, I just wait for the rough part to end. I was chosen for whatever reason. And I’ve got s--t to do. It doesn’t hurt anymore, it burns. I’m ready now⭕️ — WYATT 6 (@Windham6) May 31, 2022

Rotunda was released from WWE on July 31, 2021. He was last in a WWE ring at WrestleMania 37, where he lost to Randy Orton.

Since his WWE exit, Rotunda has been working on a horror film project along with special effects artist Jason Baker. One of Baker’s first projects was the original FireFly Funhouse segments. He was the designer for many of The Fiend’s props and masks and worked closely with Rotunda during his time as the character.

