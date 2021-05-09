John Cena’s random Instagram posts are intended to be open to interpretation, and rarely fail in starting a conversation. On Saturday, the 16-time World Champion struck again, posting a picture of the WWE logo.

As expected, fans interpreted the post as a possible sign of Cena returning to WWE.

Cena is currently in Vancouver to film Peacemaker, a Suicide Squad spin-off show. The eight-episode HBO Max series is expected to premiere in Jan. 2022. An earlier report noted that the Peacemaker crew will wrap up shooting in Canada by June, possibly allowing Cena to return to WWE for a SummerSlam program.

Cena, as Peacemaker, will also star in James Gunn’s Suicide Squad movie that is scheduled to release this August. In an earlier interview, Cena described the character of Peacemaker as a “douchey bro-ey Captain America.”

See below for his latest Instagram post: