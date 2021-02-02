Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night and gave an exclusive sneak peek at his Peacemaker character.

Cena noted that this was the first interview The Peacemaker has done. He did the interview from the set of the HBO Max series. Cena described The Peacemaker as a “douchey bro-ey Captain America.”

Regarding his WWE status, Fallon asked Cena if he will be back to action for the company.

“Yeah, I will,” Cena said. “Unfortunately, the state of the world… I mean I’m not sitting there on the couch next to you. It’s a difficult and unpredictable time, and right now I’m doing this, I’m filming Peacemaker, and that’s going to take a lot of my time.

“I can’t bounce back & forth due to international [COVID-19] restrictions. So, at least for the time being I’m here and I’m still away from WWE, but I very much look forward to returning as soon as I possibly can.”

As we’ve noted, Cena is currently in Vancouver filming The Peacemaker for HBO Max. He addressed his WWE status and the WrestleMania 37 rumors in an interview with Sports Illustrated earlier this week, which you can read about at this link. He also has a new Mountain Dew ad campaign and sweepstakes that was released this week, seen here. Cena has not been on WWE TV since losing the Firefly Fun House Match to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 26 in 2020.

The Suicide Squad movie is set to be released on Friday, August 6, and the HBO Max series will be released soon after that, consisting of 8 episodes.

Cena also played a “Think Fast!” segment with Fallon. You can see both clips below: