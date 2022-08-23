Bray Wyatt Reacts To A Theory Linking His WWE Comeback

It's been nearly a month since Bray Wyatt penned down a note on social media about his perceived love-hate relationship with pro wrestling.

There are fans who are still trying to decipher the deeper meaning behind Wyatt's soliloquy — which included references to Cody Rhodes, The Undertaker, AEW, ROH, Kane, and even The Rock — and one such fan might have stumbled onto something.

On Monday evening, the fan pointed out how the three posts (each containing three paragraphs) resemble the letters "E" and "W" when turned horizontally.

The fan wrote, "Look what happens when you rotate @Windham6 'Wrestling is not a Love Story.' You get 3 magic letters... @WWE 🤔"

As ridiculous as the theory sounds, Wyatt actually noticed and liked the post, sending his fireflies into a frenzy over his potential WWE comeback.

Earlier this month, Wyatt himself tried to shut down the narrative that his note was far too cryptic, emphasizing that his message was meant to be "a reminder to myself and others that need reminding just how special this business is."