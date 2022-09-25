MJF Gives Blunt Response When Asked About Potential NJPW Run

MJF is currently signed to AEW, however, the Salt of the Earth has not been shy in teasing a possible leaving of the company when his contract expires in 2024, with a teased destination being AEW's competition, WWE. However, one place that can be crossed off of MJF's list for possible destinations to sign in 2024 is New Japan Pro Wrestling. NJPW is the largest wrestling organization in Japan, which also has an American brand known as NJPW Strong. MJF gave his candid and blunt thoughts about NJPW and if he would work for them if they were the highest bidder in the "Bidding War of 2024."

"I am going to go to the highest bidder, could be anybody, as long as it's not New Japan," MJF said appearing on "Barstool Rasslin'." "F****** hate New Japan. It's literally, I don't understand how people still pretend it's a company that like, important. It's wild to me. They could pay me a billion dollars, I won't go."

AEW recently worked with NJPW to put on a two-promotion pay-per-view event known as Forbidden Door, which saw numerous AEW and NJPW stars go at it, and in some cases, team together. Forbidden Door was headlined by two World Championship matches, as Jay White successfully defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against "Hangman" Adam Page, Adam Cole, and former champion, Kazuchika Okada. In the main event, Jon Moxley took on NJPW's Hiroshi Tanahashi, who is an eight-time IWGP World Champion in his own right. Moxley defeated Tanahashi to become the Interim AEW World Champion, winning an interim title due to then AEW World Champion CM Punk dealing with an injury that required surgery.

