MJF Comments On WWE And Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon announced his retirement on July 22, 2022, and many in the wrestling world have given their thoughts on the former WWE CEO and Chairman of the Board. McMahon spent 40 years reigning over WWE prior to his stepping down, which came amid "hush money" investigations regarding him and former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis.

AEW star MJF, who has not been afraid to make mention of WWE and the possibility of jumping over during the "Bidding War of 2024," commented on McMahon's abrupt exit and the legacy he is leaving behind.

"He has left a gigantic legacy in the history of the business," MJF said while on "The MMA Hour." "There is a lot of stuff that's came out. We don't know what's real, we don't know what's fake. I think it's still all under investigation, rumor and innuendo, but, I can say yes, yeah, I grew up watching the guy, I thought he was tremendously talented."

Since McMahon retired, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has taken control of WWE's creative direction as its Chief Content Officer.

"I think it's better and it's really good and I think our product is also better ... I think it's great, 100% ... You don't want a monopoly in any industry unless you're in charge of the monopoly. I'm in charge of the MJF monopoly, there is nobody like me. But, you don't want a monopoly in professional wrestling. You want a place so I can do what I'm doing which is allow myself to get the best possible deal. If you love professional wrestling, then you want All Elite Wrestling to succeed."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The MMA Hour" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.