Backstage News On Whose Idea It Was To Put Jon Moxley Vs CM Punk On Free TV

Last Wednesday night on AEW's House of the Dragon episode of "Dynamite" AEW World Champion, CM Punk and AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley opened up the show with a fiery in-ring confrontation. The duo even ended up duking it out in a big brawl ahead of their title unification match at the All Out pay-per-view on September 4. At least that's when we thought the match would take place. During last week's "Dynamite," it was revealed the match will instead take place on tonight's episode of "Dynamite."

According to a report from Fightful Select, we now know whose idea it was to move the match up a week and a half. Sources stated that Jon Moxley was instantly behind the match happening sooner rather than later, with one source saying that Moxley pitched the idea himself. The All Elite Wrestling higher-ups were reportedly instantly on board with the idea, with Moxley's opponent, CM Punk "eventually" agreeing to it. It wasn't revealed whether or not this change is connected to recent reports of backstage issues involving CM Punk that surfaced last week and which Punk has since refuted.

Grapsody's Will Washington reported that there was an idea during the days leading up to last Wednesday's "Dynamite" to do something that would build buzz and boost ticket sales for tonight's show.

The creative plans coming out of tonight's match are unknown, with the decision to move up the match not being the original plan. Fightful reports that plans for All Out have changed multiple times.