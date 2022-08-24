CM Punk Addresses 'Internet Rumors' That He Is Unhappy Backstage At AEW

Despite a report from last week stating CM Punk has been so unhappy backstage at AEW some thought he may quit, CM Punk is making it clear he loves working for WWE's top competition. When asked by Sports Illustrated if he was happy working for AEW Punk said, "Yes, 100%." This response, of course, also comes in the wake of Punk calling out Adam Page on "AEW Dynamite" last week, a move that was reportedly not planned ahead of time and is rooted in real-life animosity.

"You try not to put too much stock in internet rumors," he said. "But for AEW, I definitely think that's part of our audience. Twitter's not real life, though. On top of that, a lie makes its way around the world twice before the truth puts his boots on or gets out of bed."

"AEW allowed me a second chance to do what I do best, and that's professionally wrestle," Punk continued. "Even just a cursory glance at the excess of rumors leads to wrestlers speaking with reporters, and that is undoubtedly a part of the intrigue behind the curtain in pro wrestling. But just because people are talking does not necessarily mean it is accurate."

"My locker room is never closed," Punk added. "It's always open. Anybody who wants to DM [the Wrestling Observer's Dave] Meltzer some bulls— can come talk to me about it. It's not macho, stupid bulls—. I'm an adult. Come talk with me."