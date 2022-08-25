Triple H Reportedly Interested In Bringing NJPW Star Back To WWE

As WWE's head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque continues to surprise fans by bringing back former talent from his days leading the "NXT" brand, another notable former "Triple H guy" may be set for a return just over a year after being released from the company.

According to Andrew Zarian, speaking on "We're Live Pal" via the Wrestling Observer, Jonah, better known to WWE fans as Bronson Reed, is a name who has been talked about behind the scenes over the last few weeks. Jonah last competed on WWE television in July 2021, losing to Adam Cole on an episode of "NXT," but has remained active by competing on the independent scene and for promotions such as Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The former "NXT" North American Champion was recently a competitor in NJPW's G1 Climax 32, which ran between July 16 and August 18, ultimately finishing the block tournament with 8 points in Block A and failing to advance to the finals. While WWE may have an interest in bringing Jonah back, the Australia-born wrestler is currently scheduled to perform for NJPW again throughout the promotion's Burning Spirit tour, set to run until September 25. It would seem that if the 33-year-old was to be brought back to the company, it wouldn't be an immediate deal.

Jonah first signed with WWE in January 2019, making his televised in-ring debut as part of the NXT Breakout Tournament before eventually capturing the "NXT" North American Championship in May 2021 — his only major accolade achieved in WWE to this date. He would be released three months later.