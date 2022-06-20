New Japan Pro Wrestling recently announced that this year’s G1 Climax will see 28 participants compete for a chance to main event Wrestle Kingdom. The 28 wrestlers have been broken into 4 blocks of 7.

Each block will wrestle each other until August 17th, when the block winners face off in the semi finals. The winner will be determined on August 18th. The 32nd G1 Climax is scheduled to begin on July 16th.

Here are the block lineups:

A Block:

Lance Archer

Bad Luck Fale

Toru Yano

IWGP Tag Team Champion Jeff Cobb

Jonah

Tom Lawlor

Kazuchika Okada

B Block:

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White

Tama Tonga

Tomohiro Ishii

Taichi

IWGP Tag Team Champion Great-O-Khan

Chase Owens

SANADA

C Block:

Tetsuya Naito

Zack Sabre Jr.

KENTA

NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Champion EVIL

Hirooki Goto

Aaron Henare

Hiroshi Tanahashi

D Block:

IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay

El Phantasmo

Juice Robinson

David Finlay

NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Champion Yujiro Takahashi

YOSHI-HASHI

Shingo Takagi

Notable matchups include Best of Super Juniors 2019 finalists Will Ospreay and Shingo Takagi sharing a block, as well as El Phantasmo nipping at Ospreay’s heels in D Block. IWGP US Champion Ospreay also shares a block with the man who never lost the US Title, Juice Robinson. Tetsuya Naito and Zack Sabre Jr.’s epic rivalry continues in C Block.

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White has to deal with former Bullet Club comrade Tama Tonga in B Block, as well as on-again/off-again favorite SANADA. A Block sees Kazuchika Okada up against a murderer’s row of monsters such as Jeff Cobb, Jonah, and the returning Lance Archer. Tom Lawlor gets to also mix it up with Okada in A Block, as well as all the giant talent. Toru Yano will also be there to provide a challenge.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts