Former And Current WWE Stars Rumored For Bray Wyatt's New Stable

Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE at the end of Extreme Rules 2022 to a chorus of "Holy s***" chants, as this was the first time a live audience had seen the three-time world champion since Night Two of WrestleMania 37. The return also strengthened the rumors that Wyatt will once again have a faction around him, as mysterious individuals wearing costumes resembling characters from Wyatt's previous Firefly Funhouse segments appeared in the crowd. The stable is rumored to be known as the Wyatt 6, playing into Wyatt's current name and handle on Twitter.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer seemingly confirmed that the Wyatt 6 is in WWE's immediate plans, and suggested several names that have been discussed to portray the various characters. These include at least two call-ups from "NXT" — Joe Gacy, who is currently leading a faction known as Schism and whose character has been frequently compared to Wyatt, as Huskus the Pig Boy, and Grayson Waller as Mercy the Buzzard, potentially identified by his Hawaiian shirt at Extreme Rules. There are also rumors that former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan will be playing Rambling Rabbit, though Meltzer emphasized that these are just rumors, while Bo Dallas, Wyatt's real-life brother who is reportedly making his return to WWE, could be playing The Fiend himself.

As for Sister Abigail/Abby the Witch, who has been part of Wyatt's mythology since the character's beginnings, the names mentioned by Meltzer include Alexa Bliss, who famously transformed into a dark supernatural character aligned with Wyatt during his most recent run (and turned on him during his last WWE match), and Liv Morgan, who seemed to tease a darker side to her character when she smiled while being choked out by Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules.