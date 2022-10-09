Major Update On Bo Dallas' Pro Wrestling Career

Newly returned Bray Wyatt soon won't be the only Rotunda family member in WWE.

In a new report from Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline, Wyatt's younger brother, Bo Dallas is expected to return to WWE "very soon."

WWE released Dallas on April 15, 2021, after being with the promotion since 2008. Samoa Joe, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Cassie Lee (FKA Peyton Royce), and Jessie McKay (FKA Billie Kay) were also released on April 15.

During his career, he was the tag team partner to Curtis Axel and they were known as "The B-Team." He and Axel held the "Raw" Tag Team Titles. Dallas is also a former "NXT" Champion and a WWE 24/7 Champion. Before his release, his last WWE match was at the 2019 WWE Crown Jewel event on October 31. The match was a World Cup Tag Team Turmoil match and Dallas teamed with Axel.

Dallas is currently in a relationship with former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan. Dallas and Morgan currently run a farm together and Dallas was also working in the real estate business.

As noted, Wyatt made his WWE return on Saturday night at Extreme Rules after the main event match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. For weeks, WWE teased his return with QR codes and Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit."

Dallas and Wyatt's father is "IRS" Mike Rotunda and their grandfather is WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Mulligan.

Stay tuned for more updates about Bo Dallas' WWE return