WWE’s Alexa Bliss and singer Ryan Cabrera were married in front of friends and family at the Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California yesterday. As seen in the photos Bliss provided on social media, the couple went for a non-traditional, ‘Rockstar’ themed wedding.

To add to the festivities, Cabrera apparently surprised his bride with musical performances from several notable acts like *NSYNC, Bowling for Soup, Yellow Card, DJ White Shadow, and many others.

“AMAZING WEDDING !! Ryan surprised me with performances by *NSYNC , bowling for soup, yellow card, Nash from hot chelle Rae, travis Clark from We the kings – Steve who wrote “say you won’t let go” & an amazing rock number by Stephanie Beatriz – we have the coolest friends,” Bliss writes via Twitter. “Also dj white shadow, sega genecide, Blake Lewis and Ashley Parker Angel ! … I won’t have a voice for about 2 weeks now from signing so loud.”

In a new interview with PEOPLE just days before they walked down the aisle, the couple talked about what inspired the theme for their big day.

“It’s very us,” Cabrera said. “The whole thing’s meant to bring out our personalities, and we are far from just normal.”

It was also noted that as Alexa Bliss walked down the aisle to meet him, Cabrera’s song “Worth It,” which he wrote for his proposal, played for the crowd to hear.

“I’m just trying to figure out how I’m going to get through this because it’s such an emotional song,” Cabrera said. “I don’t think she understands, because we were talking about doing our vows, and I was like, ‘Maybe we should do it in private.’ I cry a lot! I can’t help it. I’m that guy. It is what it is. I’m emotional, so it’s going to be waterworks.”

Bliss last appeared on WWE TV in February at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, where she lost to Bianca Belair in the six-woman Elimination Chamber match. Since then, Bliss has insinuated several times that WWE has been keeping her off TV. On March 1, she wrote, “Yeah … I don’t know,” in response to a fan asking why she was not booked for the RAW after the Chamber show. Later in March, Bliss tweeted: “I’ll just wait here I guess…”

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Carbera got engaged in November 2020, exactly a year after they began dating.

Congrats to the happy couple!

