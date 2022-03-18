Alexa Bliss has poked fun at WWE for not using her recently.

The former Women’s Champion had tweeted earlier this month, “I’ll just wait here I guess…” which was a nod at her not being used.

A fan then responded today asking if she’d, “Just wait and see how it plays out?”

This was a callback to a tweet Alexa previously made about her psychologist segments.

However, Alexa Bliss enjoyed that one, stating, “I know you’re trying to be a smartass but this tweet did make me laugh lol.”

While WWE brought Bliss back prior to the Royal Rumble, she has since only competed in one match. The company had her in several psychologist segments, looking at her different personalities.

He then claimed Alexa Bliss was cured, which led to her wrestling at the Elimination Chamber. Bliss stepped inside the steel structure, competing for the chance to earn a Raw Women’s Title shot at WrestleMania 38. While she didn’t win, Bliss did look impressive inside the ring. In the end, Bianca Belair was victorious on that night, and she will be facing Becky Lynch in April.

Since that point, she has not been back on television in any capacity. The last time she wrestled prior to the recent Saudi Arabia show took place at Extreme Rules in 2021. That was back in September when she was defeated by Charlotte Flair.

As of right now, Alexa Bliss is not booked in a match for WrestleMania 38 either.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current announced card:

Night One: SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)

Night One Match

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Night One Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Night One Segment

Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Night Two Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Night Two Match

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Night Two Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

Night Two: Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

Night Two: Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)

