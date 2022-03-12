During a launch stream for the new WWE 2K22 video game, multi-time Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss was one of the WWE stars featured on the panel. Other stars like Liv Morgan, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander sat alongside her as the features of the game were explained in great detail.

As Bliss was being introduced, the host of the stream, Peter Rosenberg, pointed out how she is a multi-time champion and has essentially held every title in WWE. He then asked, “It’s all true. Are there any titles you haven’t won?”

Alexa Bliss hesitated for a moment and then noted, “NXT, I have not won the NXT Women’s Championship.”

Liv chimed in and said, “Hey, you never know.”

“You never know, you never know,” Alexa agreed.

“You never know, look what’s going on there right now,” Rosenberg said, referring to Dolph Ziggler capturing the NXT Championship. “You never, ever know.”

Alexa Bliss is a 3-time WWE RAW Women’s Champion, a 2-time WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion, a 2-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with Nikki Cross/A.S.H., the 2018 Women’s Money in the Bank winner, and she was the second-ever triple crown champion behind Bayley.

Bliss underwent a fiend-like shift in character following the cinematic match between Braun Strowman and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules in 2020. She would eventually betray The Fiend in his match against Randy Orton on Night Two of WrestleMania 37 and transitioned to a solo act. She last wrestled at Elimination Chamber on February 19, 2022.

You can see the full video below:

