Alexa Bliss is finally returning to the ring at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday.

Bliss has been featured in a number of vignettes with her therapist in recent weeks, as a follow-up to her storyline with Lilly the doll. The latest vignette aired on tonight’s RAW and the doctor determined that Bliss is finally cured, at least as much as she can be. Bliss was ready to leave Lilly behind, but the doctor told her that as long as she keeps Lilly nearby, she will be cured and can live somewhat of a normal life. The doctor gave Bliss a replica Lilly doll, but stuffed it with the remaining pieces of the original Lilly doll.

Bliss joins Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop and Liv Morgan as participants for the Women’s Elimination Chamber on Saturday in Saudi Arabia. The winner will earn a WrestleMania 38 match for the RAW Women’s Title.

Bliss has not wrestled since losing to then-RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, how is the current SmackDown Women’s Champion, at the Extreme Rules event on September 26, 2021. Bliss has been out of action for various health and creative reasons.

On a related note, Belair will enter the Women’s Elimination Chamber last. She won a Gauntlet Match on tonight’s RAW to earn the Chamber advantage, last pinning Ripley.

The WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event will take place this Saturday, February 19 from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Below is the updated line-up, along with related shots of Bliss from RAW:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Elimination Chamber Match for a RAW Women’s Title Shot

Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss

Bianca Belair will enter last. Winner will receive a WrestleMania 38 title match for the RAW Women’s Title.

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos (c)

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Madcap Moss vs. Drew McIntyre

Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

The spirit of Lilly lives on … and @AlexaBliss_WWE knows what her next chapter is. She's the final entrant in this Saturday's #EliminationChamber Match! #WWERaw #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/zE8N54mPyW — WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2022

