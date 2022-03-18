WWE has today confirmed that the Superstore Axxess will be available during WrestleMania 38 week.

On top of that, there will be WrestleMania panels featuring current talent and legends throughout that period. While there is no traditional Axxess this time around, these events will be running instead.

All of this will be happening at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas from Thursday, March 31, to Monday, April 4.

The Superstore Axxess will allow fans to shop for WWE merchandise. This is set to be the biggest collection of WrestleMania merch ever. There will also be displays and WWE-themed activities in this location. Rob Schamberger’s Art Gallery & Live Painting, will also take place here.

The WrestleMania Panels allow fans to hear stories and tales from the talent. This will take place in an intimate setting, and does require a ticket to be purchased separately. On WrestleMania Sunday at 11:30 p.m., WWE has a premium price of $100 for a “surprise guest”.

Superstore Axxess Hours of Operation:

Thursday, March 31 – noon to midnight

Friday, April 1 – 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday, April 2 – 9 a.m. to1 a.m.

Sunday, April 3 – 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Monday, April 4 – 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Superstore Axxess General Admission Ticket: $10*

Superstore Axxess General Admission Ticket Includes:

Unlimited entries into Superstore Axxess for all 5 days (Thursday to Monday)

Access to free activities within footprint

Ability to purchase Premium Experiences within footprint. Tickets to these experiences will be sold inside the Superstore.

*plus taxes & fees

Premium Experiences Include**:

Undertaker’s Graveyard

Alexa’s Playground

“Miz TV” set

“The KO Show” set

Superstar Entrance

Call A Match presented by Snickers

Autograph and Photo Opportunities with WWE Superstars and Legends

**General Admission ticket is required to purchase Premium Experience

WrestleMania Panels Ticket: $50-$150*

WrestleMania Panels Ticket Includes:

(1) Superstore Axxess General Admission Ticket. General Admission Ticket allows for unlimited entries into Superstore Axxess for all (5) five days (Thursday to Monday)

Panel access at Superstore Axxess during your ticketed session time

Seating capacity for WrestleMania Panels is limited

*plus taxes & fees

The WrestleMania Panel Schedule is as follows:

Thursday, March 31

Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston – 7 p.m. – $50*Trish Stratus and Lita 9 p.m. – $100*

Friday, April 1 Rey & Dominik Mysterio – 1 p.m. – $50*

The Street Profits & Bianca Belair – 3 p.m. – $50*

RK-Bro – 5 p.m. – $50

Paul Heyman – 11:30 p.m. – $100

Saturday, April 2

The Bella Twins – 11 a.m. – $50*

Bobby Lashley and MVP – 1 p.m. – $50*

Shawn Michaels, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Cora Jade, and MSK – 11:30 p.m. – $100*

Sunday, April 3

Jerry “The King” Lawler and Jimmy Hart – 11 a.m. – $50*

Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and Becky Lynch – 1 p.m. – $50*

Surprise Guest – 11:30 p.m. – $100*

Monday, April 4

Booker T & Queen Sharmell – 11 a.m. – $50*

Jimmy & Jey Uso with Rikishi – 1 p.m. – $50*

Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Naomi – 3 p.m. – $50*

APA (JBL and Ron Simmons) – 5 p.m. – $50*

The Undertaker – 11:30 p.m. – $150**plus taxes and fees

It is also worth noting that the Superstore Axxess and the panels are all cashless free events. Tickets are available now on Seatgeek.com. Use access code PANEL to buy your tickets.

