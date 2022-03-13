As noted last night, two WWE Live Events took place in the Southeast, with the SmackDown stars visiting Jackson, Mississippi, and the RAW stars in Colombus, GA.

Highlights from the shows included former WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker in tag team action alongside Riddle versus Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, and Roman Reigns defending his Universal Title against Drew McIntyre.

Last night also saw the in-ring return of “King Woods”, Xavier Woods, and the RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Woods suffered an injury to the plantaris muscle in his calf during the Street Fight against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos on the January 7 SmackDown. Woods noted then that he was expected to be out of action for 4-6 weeks but hasn’t been active on WWE television since.

It was one week ago that Lynch shared a photo of herself in the hospital via social media and said Bianca Belair fractured her voice box during the main event of last Sunday’s WWE live event in Allentown, PA, which saw Lynch retain over Belair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat. It was later reported that Lynch was suffering from a legitimate injury and that she was expected to be back in the ring in two weeks, but details didn’t delve much deeper.

Becky Lynch is scheduled to defend her RAW Women’s Title against Bianca Belair on night one of WrestleMania 38. There are no concrete plans for Xavier Woods heading into WrestleMania, but recent reports indicated that he would join Big E and Kofi Kingston in a six-man tag team match against Ridge Holland, Sheamus, and Butch (formerly known as Pete Dunne). Big E suffered two broken vertebrae during this Friday’s SmackDown and will now be out of action indefinitely.

SmackDown Live Event From Jackson, Mississippi

* Happy Corbin defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (w/ Rick Boogs)

* Shayna Baszler defeated Aliyah

* Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn (WWE Intercontinental Championship Match)

* The Usos (c) defeated Ridge Holland and Sheamus and Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match)

* Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville

* Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre (WWE Universal Championship Match)

RAW Live Event from Colombus, GA results:

* Bron Breakker & Riddle defeated Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

* Austin Theory defeated Dominik Mysterio

* Omos defeated R-Truth

* The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

* Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz after Miz TV featured the Mysterios

* Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, & Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch, Carmella, Queen Zelina, & Doudrop

* Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest and Seth Rollins to retain the WWE United States Title

You can see photos from Xavier Woods and Becky Lynch returning to the ring below:

