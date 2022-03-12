As noted earlier, former NXT star Pete Dunne was introduced as “Butch” in his main roster debut on this week’s SmackDown. Dunne formed a new stable with Sheamus and Ridge Holland, and was billed as another protégé of The Celtic Warrior.

Several wrestlers have reacted to Dunne’s new WWE name via Twitter. While Matt Cardona revealed that his dad’s nickname is Butch, AEW star John Silver made a reference to Dunne’s NXT rivalry with Adam Cole. Silver tweeted “YOU KNOW ITS ALL ABOUT THE BUTCH!” – a play on words to Cole’s AEW theme music, which begins with the phrase, “You know it’s all about the boom!”

As reported earlier, Dunne being renamed to Butch “led to some groans and frustration within the company.”

My dad’s nickname is Butch — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) March 12, 2022

YOU KNOW ITS ALL ABOUT THE BUTCH! — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) March 12, 2022

BUTCH?! Come on don’t do Pete Dunne dirty like this!!!!!! — Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) March 12, 2022

Butch??????? Thank god wrestling is on in 8 minutes — Stephanie Chase (@stephaniemchase) March 12, 2022

