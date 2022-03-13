WWE held a live event on Saturday at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, MS. In the main event, Roman Reigns retained the WWE Universal title against Drew McIntyre.
Also, during the show, Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville.
Below are the results, courtesy of WRESTLINGBODYSLAM.COM:
* Happy Corbin defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (w/ Rick Boogs)
* Shayna Baszler defeated Aliyah
* Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn (WWE Intercontinental Championship Match)
* The Usos (c) defeated Ridge Holland and Sheamus and Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match)
* Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville
* Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre (WWE Universal Championship Match)
The #WWEUniverse shows love for @WWEBigE at #WWEJackson! @TrueKofi @AustinCreedWins pic.twitter.com/Dh75dUelNT
— WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2022
The final moments of this match. What a banger. #WWEJackson pic.twitter.com/JqTU75eIH4
— Jen (@moxleytrain) March 13, 2022
The @WWEUsos bringing the heat against the New Day at #WWEJackson pic.twitter.com/TJaqr8u2hP
— Scott Boyes (@Wabigama) March 13, 2022
Sasha Banks at #WWEJackson pic.twitter.com/wiepRtl1Nd
— frank (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) March 13, 2022
Thanks to @realjknoxville, @SamiZayn’s phone is ringing so much the battery keeps dying! #WWEJackson pic.twitter.com/0MYw6UlOUw
— WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2022
@WWEBigE BIG E CHANTS IN #wwejackson pic.twitter.com/nrkh5Jvq03
— A-A-Ron (@AARon_0884) March 13, 2022
