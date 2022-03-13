WWE held a live event on Saturday at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, MS. In the main event, Roman Reigns retained the WWE Universal title against Drew McIntyre.

Also, during the show, Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville.

Below are the results, courtesy of  WRESTLINGBODYSLAM.COM:

* Happy Corbin defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (w/ Rick Boogs)

* Shayna Baszler defeated Aliyah

*  Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn (WWE  Intercontinental Championship Match)

* The Usos (c) defeated Ridge Holland and Sheamus and Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match)

* Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville

* Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre (WWE Universal Championship Match)

