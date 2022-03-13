WWE held a live event on Saturday at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, MS. In the main event, Roman Reigns retained the WWE Universal title against Drew McIntyre.

Also, during the show, Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville.

Below are the results, courtesy of WRESTLINGBODYSLAM.COM:

* Happy Corbin defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (w/ Rick Boogs)

* Shayna Baszler defeated Aliyah

* Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn (WWE Intercontinental Championship Match)

* The Usos (c) defeated Ridge Holland and Sheamus and Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match)

* Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre (WWE Universal Championship Match)

The final moments of this match. What a banger. #WWEJackson pic.twitter.com/JqTU75eIH4 — Jen (@moxleytrain) March 13, 2022

The @WWEUsos bringing the heat against the New Day at #WWEJackson pic.twitter.com/TJaqr8u2hP — Scott Boyes (@Wabigama) March 13, 2022

