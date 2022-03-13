WWE held a live event tonight at the Civic Center in Columbus, GA. During the show, Bron Breakker and Riddle defeated NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.
Also during the event, Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest and Seth Rollins to retain the WWE United States Championship.
Below are the results, courtesy of WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM
* Bron Breakker & Riddle defeated Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
* Austin Theory defeated Dominik Mysterio
* Omos defeated R-Truth
* The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy
* Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz after Miz TV featured the Mysterios
* Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, & Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch, Carmella, Queen Zelina, & Doudrop
* Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest and Seth Rollins to retain the WWE United States Title
Seth Vs Damian Vs Finn(C) at #WWEColumbus 🤩 pic.twitter.com/1sZgG290H1
— 𝐴𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑒𝑙𝑖 (@BigTimeGoat) March 13, 2022
BIANCA, LIV and RHEA they beat BECKY, CARMELLA, ZELINA and DOUDROP. #WWEColumbus (photo credits to whom they belong) pic.twitter.com/auJ0z40dGN
— wefLucha (@wefLucha) March 13, 2022
Seth’s entrance at #WWEColumbus #SethRollins #SFNR #ROLLINSFOREVER #TeamRollins
🎥: alan.a.69 on Instagram pic.twitter.com/Qr7cp24mlJ
— SRFans Media (@SRFansMedia) March 13, 2022
She showed up and showed out 😍 #WWEColumbus pic.twitter.com/or2y8G7pn2
— 𝐴𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑒𝑙𝑖 (@BigTimeGoat) March 13, 2022
If I see ANY “Mella is Trash” signs in the crowd tonight at #wwecolumbus Im going to throw a fit and have you removed from the arena!!!!🤬🤬🤬
— The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE (@CarmellaWWE) March 12, 2022
Got to see the most handsome man and #NXT Champion @HEELZiggler in #WWEColumbus!!! pic.twitter.com/zwR6G2RRFR
— Raúl Ramos (@RaulRamos_WWE) March 13, 2022
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]