WWE held a live event tonight at the Civic Center in Columbus, GA. During the show, Bron Breakker and Riddle defeated NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Also during the event, Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest and Seth Rollins to retain the WWE United States Championship.

Below are the results, courtesy of WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM

* Bron Breakker & Riddle defeated Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

* Austin Theory defeated Dominik Mysterio

* Omos defeated R-Truth

* The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

* Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz after Miz TV featured the Mysterios

* Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, & Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch, Carmella, Queen Zelina, & Doudrop

BIANCA, LIV and RHEA they beat BECKY, CARMELLA, ZELINA and DOUDROP. #WWEColumbus (photo credits to whom they belong) pic.twitter.com/auJ0z40dGN — wefLucha (@wefLucha) March 13, 2022

If I see ANY “Mella is Trash” signs in the crowd tonight at #wwecolumbus Im going to throw a fit and have you removed from the arena!!!!🤬🤬🤬 — The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE (@CarmellaWWE) March 12, 2022

