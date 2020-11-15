Congratulations are in order for WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss and singer-songwriter Ryan Cabrera!

The couple got engaged on Saturday night, which marked a significant milestone in their relationship since they met exactly a year ago.

Cabrera, who popped the question, revealed the news on his Instagram Story by posting a snapshot of the moment he got down on one knee. He wrote, "Tonight was the best night of my life!!! And it's just the beginning!!! (sic)"

Bliss shared a screenshot of the moment with her followers on social media.

"One year ago we said hello, tonight I said YES @ryancabrera," she wrote on her Instagram.

A few days ago, Bliss mentioned that the couple "actually hung out" for the first time in a long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She wrote : "I met this guy with gold glitter shoes & aggressive hair 1 year ago today at a show at Epcot. Not thinking I'd see or hang out with him again so glad we decided to be in each other's lives. My best friend who was super patient with me & turned into the love of my life...happy 1 year of knowing me! Hahaha "it must be pretty entertaining hanging out with me" @ryancabrera #meetaversary in 2 days I'll post something nicer on the day we actually hung out."

We here at Wrestling Inc. send our best wishes to the happy couple!