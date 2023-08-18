Bray Wyatt's Father Weighs In On Son's WWE Return

Bray Wyatt was last seen on WWE programming prior to WrestleMania 39. The former WWE Universal Champion was abruptly taken off television by the Stamford-based promotion without explanation. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it's noted that Wyatt's father, Mike Rotunda (known as the character IRS in WWE), recently told Sportskeeda at a fan convention that his son "will return to WWE hopefully shortly."

It's said that Wyatt has been out of action dealing with a medical issue. Fightful Select recently reported that Wyatt was "inching closer" to being medically cleared after overcoming a "career and life-threatening" problem. The report also noted that WWE was taking precautions to make sure his long-term health was stable. Regarding a potential return in the near future, it's alleged that creative pitches have already been put forward and that a comeback could happen in September.

Wyatt returned to WWE in October 2022 after being released by the promotion the previous year. Since returning to the organization, Wyatt has been involved in a storyline with Uncle Howdy, who also disappeared from WWE programming after the former WWE Champion was taken off television. Wyatt's most recent televised bout took place at the Royal Rumble premium live event in January, where he defeated LA Knight in a Pitch Black match.