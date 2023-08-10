Report: Bray Wyatt Getting 'Closer' To WWE Return After Life-Threatening Medical Absence

Bray Wyatt hasn't wrestled since January, defeating LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at the Royal Rumble. Since then, Wyatt has vanished from television, reportedly dealing with an undisclosed illness and not cleared to compete.

According to Fightful Select, Wyatt is inching closer to being medically cleared to wrestle, but WWE is taking precautions to make sure that his long-term health will be stable following the illness, which they've learned was at one point both career and life-threatening. Thankfully, Wyatt's outlook is said to have improved significantly since then. Not only is Wyatt getting closer to being cleared, but creative plans have begun to be pitched for the former WWE Champion, with September mentioned as a possible return, though nothing is concrete according to the report.

Wyatt had initially been set to feud with Bobby Lashley before his hiatus. Wyatt's mysterious Uncle Howdy, as well as Eric Young and Alexa Bliss were mentioned as possibly being involved in the feud, but Young has since left the company and Bliss is out on maternity leave. Wyatt's Royal Rumble opponent Knight recently said that challenges like the unconventional match stipulation help him grow as a performer.