LA Knight Reflects On His WWE SmackDown Rivalry And Royal Rumble Match With Bray Wyatt

LA Knight is having his WWE moment. The "WWE SmackDown" star has won over fans, and on Saturday at SummerSlam, he won the Slim Jim Battle Royal, where he outlasted 24 other competitors, which included Omos, Sheamus, Butch, AJ Styles, Karrion Kross, Ludwig Kaiser, Tomasso Ciampa, and Matt Riddle.

Ahead of SummerSlam, Knight spoke with "Metro" about how his feud with Bray Wyatt helped his WWE career rise. Earlier this year, at the Royal Rumble premium live event, Knight faced Wyatt in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. The match took him out of his comfort zone and "helped" put him on the map, even though he lost to Wyatt.

"It's a challenge in a lot of ways, because it's out of my wheelhouse, a lot of the more spooky stuff," said Knight. "But at the same time, when you can get out of your comfort zone a little bit and do some different things, that's how you grow, that's how things get better. And also when you can adapt and make things work like that, it also just ... I guess speaks to your own abilities, and kind of that whole thing, for the SmackDown audience, helped put me on the map."

At the post-SummerSlam press conference, the 40-year-old also revealed that he's "just getting started." His Royal Rumble opponent, on the other hand, has been away since February due to an unknown physical illness. Wyatt's last WWE match was a non-televised event on February 26, where he defeated Knight in a Lights Out Street Fight.