LA Knight Outlasts 24 Other Competitors, Wins WWE SummerSlam Slim Jim Battle Royal

Overcoming 24 adversaries, LA Knight sent the Detroit crowd into a frenzy, claiming victory in the Slim Jim Battle Royal by clotheslining Sheamus over the top rope.

With the field set to do battle, MVP's music hit, alerting the combatants to hold on a minute as Omos appeared as the only unannounced entrant. "The Nigerian Giant" wasted no time in making his mark, quickly eliminating Apollo Crews, JD McDonagh, and Rick Boogs.

A bit of storyline advancement deepened the match, involving the likes of Chad Gable and Imperium, with the American Alpha member eliminating both Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser, Bronson Reed tossing Tommaso Ciampa, and Santos Escobar erasing Austin Theory ahead of their upcoming United States Championship showdown. Omos then retook center stage, simultaneously dumping Butch and Matt Riddle before Knight took a chunk out of the 7'4" behemoth to help the field and join forces to end his run.

The final four came down to Knight, Bronson Reed, Sheamus, and AJ Styles. Knight took care of Reed before a previously eliminated Karrion Kross latched onto Styles' foot to give Sheamus an easy elimination. Ultimately, Knight wiggled out of a Celtic Cross from Sheamus, hit a belly-to-belly off the top rope, and dumped him with a lariat to seal the victory.

Time will tell what's next for "The Megastar" but it certainly seems like his recent surge won't be ending anytime soon.