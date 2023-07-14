Santos Escobar Advances In WWE United States Championship Invitational On SmackDown

Santos Escobar advanced in the WWE United States Championship Invitational on Friday night's "WWE SmackDown." Escobar will go on to face the winner of another four-way match that will take place on next week's "SmackDown." The winner of the final match will go on to face Austin Theory for the U.S. Championship in two weeks' time.

Escobar defeated A.J. Styles, Grayson Waller, and Butch to advance in the tournament. Styles appeared to have the match all but won until a video came up showing Karrion Kross attacking Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows backstage. The distraction to Styles allowed Escobar to get back in the ring, land a splash from the top rope to Waller, and pick up the win.

Next week on "SmackDown," L.A. Knight, Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, and Cameron Grimes will face off to determine Escobar's opponent for the July 28 "SmackDown." The date of the final winner's match against Theory is yet to be announced but with the Invitational's proximity to SummerSlam, the match may likely take place at the upcoming premium live event.