Backstage Update On Bo Dallas' WWE Status

Before the death of his brother Windham Rotunda (AKA Bray Wyatt) in 2023, Bo Dallas seemed poised for a WWE return. The former "Bo-Liever" had portrayed the masked Uncle Howdy on TV, but plans for the character were shelved when Wyatt took medical leave. According to a new report from Fightful Select, there are plans within WWE to bring Dallas back, as hinted at by a tease at the end of the new Peacock documentary, "Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal."

Advertisement

The report is vague, stating that there is no clear indication when Dallas will be brought back into the fold creatively. It was said that the company didn't want to rush Dallas back following his brother's passing last August. Dallas has reportedly been under contract with WWE since sometime in 2022.

"Becoming Immortal" comes to a close with a shot of a lantern — an iconic part of Wyatt's presentation — before zooming out to show the silhouette of a mysterious figure. A voice then utters a word familiar to Wyatt fans: "Run." According to Fightful, sources within WWE confirmed that the tease relates to Dallas.

Apart from his masked appearances as Uncle Howdy, Dallas hasn't appeared on WWE programming since November 2019. The former "WWE NXT" Champion was granted time off for a neck injury before eventually being released in 2021. Despite rumors that the third-generation wrestler was considering retirement during his time away from WWE, Dallas publicly stated in 2022 that he was working toward an in-ring comeback.

Advertisement

Windham Rotunda died in August 2023 of a heart attack following complications from COVID-19. Windham's father, Mike Rotunda, recently confirmed that WWE had plans to induct Wyatt into its Hall of Fame this year but changed course in order to give Windham's family more time.