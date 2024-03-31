Mike Rotunda Comments On Bray Wyatt Not Being Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame In 2024

Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham, aka The U.S. Express, will be inducted into this year's WWE Hall of Fame. However, some fans expected Rotunda's son, Windham, known to WWE fans as the late Bray Wyatt, to receive the honor at this year's ceremony. While speaking to Sportskeeda, Rotunda explained that he's surprised they got the nod over his son, though he understands why the company is holding off on inducting the former Wyatt Family leader.

"I think WWE reassessed stuff and thought it was too soon to go there with our family, and the reactions and the stress on us. We got a call from WWE, and [they] said Hunter wants to do a Zoom call. We were thinking they were gonna tell us what was gonna happen at WrestleMania, and Hunter said, 'You guys are gonna get inducted. You and Barry were a part of the first [WrestleMania] show.' It's very flattering obviously and actually less stressful on us because of all the stuff that we had to go through with Windham passing, just the mental capacity of it."

Wyatt unexpectedly died in 2023 at the age of 36. The cause of death was a heart attack brought on by complications from his contracting COVID-19, which had caused him to take a leave of absence from WWE. The wrestling world shared heartfelt tributes to the late Superstar afterward, indicating that he was well-liked by his peers, suggesting that a future Hall of Fame induction is inevitable.

While the late WWE Superstar's Hall of Fame induction will happen at a later date, the company has honored his life and legacy with a documentary. "Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal." will premiere on Peacock on April 1, 2024.