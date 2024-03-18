Video: WWE Releases Trailer For Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal

Last year, WWE star Windham Rotunda, known onscreen as Bray Wyatt, died of a heart attack at the age of 36. As the wrestling world continues to mourn the late performer, WWE is preparing to release a documentary focusing on Rotunda's career, titled "Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal." The first trailer offers a glimpse at what audiences can expect to see.

The doc is set to include interviews from Paul "Triple H" Levesque, John Cena, Braun Strowman, Rotunda's partner Joseann "JoJo" Offerman, and more. Additionally, Mark Callaway, better known as The Undertaker, will narrate the feature. "Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal" is also set to include never-before-seen footage and interviews with the late performer.

"Becoming Immortal" is scheduled to debut on Peacock on April 1, 2024 — just a few days before the annual WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. Wyatt is rumored to be included as an inductee into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame class, but his inclusion has yet to be officially confirmed by the promotion.

Levesque, WWE's booker and Chief Content Officer, took to social media to comment on the upcoming Wyatt documentary.

"Windham Rotunda had a brilliant mind," Levesque said. "There was no wall he wouldn't break down in the name of storytelling. You had no choice but to believe in him. He was just that good. It's time for his story to be the one that's told."

Rotunda — whose father, grandfather, uncle, and younger brother were all wrestlers — first signed with WWE in 2009. The documentary will detail Rotunda's rise as the Wyatt character as well as some of the struggles he faced throughout his time in the promotion.