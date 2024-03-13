Report: Lia Maivia To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame, Bray Wyatt Still Unconfirmed

WWE is rounding out this year's slate of WWE Hall of Fame inductions and a new report from The Wrestling Observer shines a light on two more names who could possibly be inducted in this year's ceremony in Philadelphia, PA.

According to The Observer, Lia Maivia, former wrestling promoter and grandmother to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has been confirmed as an inductee in this year's class. A WWE source confirmed Maivia would join Thunderbolt Patterson, Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, Muhammad Ali and The US Express's Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham. A list recently circulated with all of the mentioned names, as well as Bray Wyatt, but The Observer was unable to confirm Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) as an inductee. Wyatt, the son of inductee Mike Rotunda and nephew of Barry Windham, died suddenly last year at the age of 36.

This year's Hall of Fame ceremony is the first one put together without the input of longtime WWE figurehead Vince McMahon, who retired in disgrace earlier this year following allegations of sex trafficking. Maivia's grandson, The Rock, is also said to have a certain amount of say in this year's ceremony as a result of his new place on the TKO Group Holdings Board of Directors. The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is set to take place on April 5 after "WWE SmackDown."