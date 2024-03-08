U.S. Express To Be Inducted To The 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame

With WrestleMania 40 less than a month away, WWE has begun announcing some of the finer details for the week's festivities, specifically which figures will be inducted into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame class. Following the announcements of "The Wiseman" Paul Heyman and former WWF Women's Champion Bull Nakano, WWE has confirmed that two-time WWF World Tag Team Champions Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham — together known as the U.S. Express — will also be recognized in this year's prestigious ceremony.

As real-life brothers-in-law, Rotunda and Windham's partnership spanned over two decades, with their most recent tag team match emanating from the WrestleReunion event in January 2005. Long before that, though, Rotunda and Windham were young upstarts eager to make a name for themselves on the indie circuit, and later, in WWE.

In 1984, Rotunda and Windham began their tandem ascent (as The U.S. Express) by garnering three reigns as NWA Florida United States Tag Team Champions. Later that same year, the duo inked contracts with WWE, subsequently earning two reigns as WWF World Tag Team Champions in 1985. The U.S. Express's second title reign was marked with victories over the likes of Bob Orton and Roddy Piper, The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart), and the pairing in which they took the titles from — Nikolai Volkoff & The Iron Sheik.

For Windham, 2024 will mark his second induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, as he was previously honored in the class of 2012 as a part of the Four Horsemen stable. Meanwhile, Rotunda, who is also known to many as Irwin R. Schyster, will step into the Hall of Fame for the very first time.