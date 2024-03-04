WWE Announces First 2024 Hall Of Fame Inductee For WrestleMania 40 Weekend

With WWE WrestleMania 40 on the horizon, fans can look forward to another Hall of Fame class being inducted during the big weekend's festivities. Earlier today, WWE announced the first inductee of the 2024 ceremony, with the "Godfather of Extreme" Paul Heyman set to receive the honor. Afterward, Paul "Triple H" Levesque took to social media and confirmed the news while sharing some high praise for his legendary colleague.

He's been a promoter, a manager, an executive, a "Wiseman," and now, a @WWE Hall of Famer. There's more to say about @HeymanHustle, but as always, it's best to let him say it himself... with a live microphone in Philadelphia. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/qEZF4lxR3g — Triple H (@TripleH) March 4, 2024

Given that this year's WrestleMania will emanate from Philadelphia — otherwise known as the home of ECW — Heyman is a fitting choice. He is responsible for turning the Philly-based hardcore promotion into a viable alternative to WWE and WCW during the 1990s, earning a cult fan base that remains strong to this day. Former ECW star Sabu recently gave his Hall of Fame predictions for this year, and Heyman was one of the names he made a case for.

Outside of ECW, Heyman worked for WCW and WWE in various capacities. The former saw him lead a faction called The Dangerous Alliance, which included "Stunning" Steve Austin, Arn Anderson, and Rick Rude. Upon joining WWE, he served as a creative team member before becoming an advocate for Brock Lesnar. Most recently been an essential part of the Bloodline storyline, representing Roman Reigns as his "Wiseman."

Last year, Heyman said he was in no rush to enter the Hall of Fame as he wanted to create more moments in WWE. However, it seems that he will get the best of both worlds.