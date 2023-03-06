Paul Heyman In No Rush To Enter WWE Hall Of Fame, Has More Moments To Create

When you have a resume like Paul Heyman, it's just a matter of when, not if, fans will see him inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Heyman's credentials speak for themselves, including his shepherding of ECW, his run as Paul E. Dangerously in WCW, and his recent years in WWE, where he's been the brains behind the operation for Brock Lesnar and most recently The Bloodline. There's just one problem; Heyman isn't ready to go into the Hall of Fame just yet. And he explained why on Twitter, responding to a fan eager to see Heyman receive WWE's highest honor.

"While I thank you,NICKGQ, for your kind words, there's no rush to induct me into the WWE #HOF, since I'm not done creating and participating in #HallOfFame moments!" Heyman tweeted. Heyman has every right to feel this way, as some will argue that the long time manager/advocate/special counsel is on the run of his illustrious career as The Bloodline's "Wiseman." Heyman has notably played a key role in the ongoing storyline between The Bloodline and former ally Sami Zayn, and has reportedly played just as big a role offscreen.

Even more vital than his work in the Zayn/Bloodline feud has been Heyman's involvement in the budding storyline between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his WrestleMania 39 opponent Cody Rhodes. While Rhodes and Reigns confronted each other for the first time this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown," the storyline has been kept on track thanks to the interactions between Heyman and Rhodes, including one particularly memorable segment on the February 6 "WWE Raw."