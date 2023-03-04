Paul Heyman On Fans Wanting More For Sami Zayn In WWE: 'That's What We Do'

Paul Heyman obviously is well aware of the overwhelmingly positive fan reception to Sami Zayn. In the minds of many WWE fans, Zayn has been the MVP of The Bloodline story. While Roman Reigns' faction received praise before Zayn got involved, the group's stock has soared thanks to the storyline involving the three-time former WWE Intercontinental Champion. Zayn's popularity has skyrocketed to the point in which some have pushed to have him compete in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 39.

Appearing on "SI Media With Jimmy Traina," Heyman said WWE's goal has always been to elevate the challengers for Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

"I understand that people have wanted more and more and more for Sami," Heyman said. "That's the object. We're trying to do that with every challenger." Heyman cited Drew McIntyre getting a title shot against Reigns in Cardiff, Wales, and Brock Lesnar moving the ring with a tractor at SummerSlam last year as examples of getting the fans to rally behind Reigns' challengers. "That's what we do," Heyman said.

Heyman then weighed in on whether Zayn's time in the spotlight is coming to a close.

"We're very adaptable," Heyman said. "We think we have a really good formula here, and we think we have a really good path, and I don't think you've seen the last of Sami Zayn. In fact, I can guarantee you haven't seen the last of Sami Zayn." Heyman went on to say the hope is that even if a talent loses a title match to Reigns, that performer will become more famous and be able to sell more merchandise.

