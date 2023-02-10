Sami Zayn Is Still The Man To Main Event WWE WrestleMania 39

Ever since Sami Zayn first began interacting with The Bloodline on an episode of "WWE SmackDown" last April, the storyline has steadily built into one of the hottest angles WWE has seen in years. Over the course of its run, Zayn's relationship with The Bloodline has produced some amazing moments, and the story has helped elevate the former "NXT" Champion to new heights within the company.

Leading up to this year's WWE Royal Rumble, Zayn was easily one of the favorites among fans to walk away the victor. With the conflict between himself and Reigns seemingly approaching a boiling point, it would have made perfect sense for Zayn to throw the last man over the top rope and earn himself a spot in the WWE WrestleMania 39 main event. But that didn't happen. Instead, Cody Rhodes made his grand return from injury and won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble.

Zayn is now set to face Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber, which will take place in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada. While there may be an argument to be made for Rhodes to face off against Reigns in the main event come April, Zayn is perfectly positioned as the protagonist to Reign's antagonist, and Zayn should be the one to main event WrestleMania 39 against WWE's final boss.