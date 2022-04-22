Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Madcap Moss vs. Angel

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a Lumberjack Match

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to be back after missing last week

* RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso

* WrestleMania Backlash contract signing for the I Quit Match between Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

counter

We’re helping make homeownership easy!

SaveWithWINC.com makes saving money easy! Paying your house off faster will save you THOUSANDS - and you don't need money out of pocket to do it. Get started at SaveWithWINC.com and cut 5, 7, even 10 years off your loan!

Ready to buy a home? Get into your next house with SaveWithWINC.com with as little as NO MONEY DOWN!

TikTok logoFollow Wrestling Inc. on TikTok.