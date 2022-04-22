Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Madcap Moss vs. Angel

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a Lumberjack Match

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to be back after missing last week

* RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso

* WrestleMania Backlash contract signing for the I Quit Match between Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

