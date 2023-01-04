Sami Zayn's 10 Best Moments In The Bloodline

Sami Zayn is one of the most interesting characters in all of professional wrestling, and has entered a new level as a key figure of The Bloodline saga. His run as a member of The Bloodline alongside Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, the Usos, and Solo Sikoa has elevated and enhanced every single member of the group, as well as Zayn himself. The only non-Anoa'i wrestler in the group, Zayn has brought an equally high and important level of comedy and intrigue to the group's long-running story.

Sami Zayn's storytelling ability has been top-tier throughout most of his career, and his run as the Honorary Uce has solidified his status as one of the best. During his runs in ROH and NXT, Zayn established himself as a fan-favorite among fans who appreciated his style of wrestling. Despite this popularity, Zayn was not seen as a main event player by all on the main roster. Now, as a member of The Bloodline, one of the most dominant factions in wrestling history, Zayn has been elevated to a new status. The Canadian born wrestler has added exceptional comedic talent and contrast from the rest of The Bloodline members, injecting new life and energy into the group. Zayn's inclusion and ability has helped raise The Bloodline and himself to historic levels of interest, creating many memorable moments on the way.