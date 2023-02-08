Cody Rhodes Is Proving He Is The Man To Main Event WWE WrestleMania 39

Even before Cody Rhodes returned to win the Royal Rumble last month, the seas were parting for WWE's "prodigal son" to come home. But the vignettes amping up Rhodes' return were only the beginning: A recent slew of emotional promos has Rhodes explaining exactly why his long and winding journey the top is the best story to be told through the main event of WrestleMania 39 — even if another compelling narrative is looming over his head.

WWE is setting the stage for Rhodes and Roman Reigns to face off at WrestleMania for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. "The American Nightmare" has called out the champion on back-to-back episodes of "WWE Raw" and declared his intent to take the titles under the shadow of the WrestleMania sign. But in recent months, fans have been tuning into WWE programming primarily to see what happens next in the slowly-burning feud between Reigns and 2022's unexpected breakout star, Sami Zayn. After splitting dramatically from Reigns' Bloodline at Royal Rumble, Zayn has made it clear that he, too, is coming for Reigns' championship, although WWE has elected for that match to take place at Elimination Chamber in Zayn's hometown of Montreal.

Many WWE fans are incensed at the apparent decision to blow off the year-long Zayn/Bloodline story a month before WrestleMania, and that it could be Rhodes, not Zayn, who ends Reigns' dominant title reign. But after Rhodes' scintillating promo segment with Paul Heyman on Monday's "WWE Raw," the logic behind WWE's choice is becoming more clear.