Sami Zayn Comments On Jey Uso Saving Him From Samoan Spike

Sami Zayn was counting his blessings after Jey Uso saved him from a Solo Sikoa's "Samoan Spike" on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," coming a split second away from the end of his run with The Bloodline.

And Zayn appears to still be feeling good about Uso playing savior, responding to a tweet from WWE on Wednesday asking fans how they felt when they saw Jey jump in to save him. "Pretty great ngl," Zayn tweeted, adding the abbreviation for "not gonna lie."

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, The Bloodline's leader, decided to spare Zayn from being kicked out of the familial faction moments later. Zayn soon returned the favor to Jey in the next match, stepping in when brother Jimmy Uso got injured diving to the outside of the ring in their WWE "Raw" Tag Team Championship match with The Judgement Day.

Zayn's winding story with The Bloodline has seen him fall in and out of grace with each member of the Samoan family stable. "Everybody knows I did not trust you. I despised you," Jey admitted to Zayn after saving him Monday, noting that he too was once suspicious of The Bloodline's only non-family member hanging around the group. "But what'd you do, Uce? Man, you saw the good in me the whole time and you never gave up on me. But you know what? That right there, that's what family do."

Not everyone in The Bloodline is convinced Zayn's intentions are good, though, including "The Head of the Table." Reigns essentially told Zayn he's on thin ice with the group and ordered him not to be seen until Saturday night's Royal Rumble match, where he'll have one final "test" to prove whether he's with The Bloodline or against them.