Sami Zayn Is Doing Something 'Quite Rare, Even In WWE'

Since last April, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline that has kept him at the forefront of WWE television. Speaking to The Detroit News ahead of this week's "WWE SmackDown," Zayn shared some of his thoughts on the story and how fortunate he feels to be a part of it.

"It's quite rare, even in WWE, that you see a storyline last this long," Zayn said. "A long story in WWE terms is like three to six months, and we're almost at nine months to a year here. I definitely feel fulfilled. I feel validated, I feel very happy to be a part of it, and I also realize it's kind of a gem because you just don't get these very often."

For months, the storyline saw Zayn trying to earn respect in the group, culminating with him being accepted by Reigns and the rest of the family following Zayn's actions inside WarGames at Survivor Series. In more recent weeks, the addition of Zayn's longtime friend and rival Kevin Owens into the mix has injected a few complicated extra layers, perhaps leaving Zayn's loyalty divided. On last week's "SmackDown," the two met in the ring for a match ahead of Owens' upcoming title shot against Reigns at the Royal Rumble. However, before the bout could come to a conclusive finish, the Usos and Sikoa got involved, attacking Owens and causing a disqualification while a flabbergasted Zayn looked on. Wherever this story is headed, it's beginning to feel more and more like a resolution will arrive by the time we reach WrestleMania 39 this April.