Cody Rhodes Alludes To All In PPV During Face-Off With Roman Reigns On WWE Smackdown

Finally, more than a month following his triumph in the men's Royal Rumble match in January, Cody Rhodes came face to face with his WrestleMania 39 opponent. He and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns had their first interaction Friday night on "WWE SmackDown." And as expected, "The American Nightmare" didn't hold back. While discussing how the goalposts have been moved throughout his career, he took a moment to reference 2018's All In — the pay-per-view put on by Rhodes and The Young Bucks.

"There's no way that 10,000 people would pay to see me and my buddies' little indie show," Rhodes declared to a somewhat amused Reigns. "And ever since then, the goalposts have continuously moved, and I continuously punched it through the uprights."

After departing WWE in 2016, Rhodes wrestled wherever he could, including New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, and Ring of Honor. In January 2019, AEW was born with him as one of the Executive Vice Presidents alongside Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. But Rhodes would make his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 last March, defeating Seth Rollins before going on a staggering run.

Despite missing several months with a torn pectoral tendon, he has yet to lose a match since coming back. Yet there's one thing Rhodes has not done over the course of his entire career. That is win the WWE Championship. Reigns made sure to mention that during their face-off, but in April at the Showcase of the Immortals, Rhodes will have the ultimate chance to finish his story.