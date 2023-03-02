Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman Said To Have 'Strongest Voices' In WWE's Bloodline Story

The Bloodline has been the biggest force to be reckoned with on WWE programming over the last few years. The foundation was laid in August 2020 when Roman Reigns returned to storylines as "The Tribal Chief" and aligned with Paul Heyman as his "special counsel." Jey and Jimmy Uso have since fallen in line, as has their brother Solo Sikoa. Seeing as though their storyline began in the Vince McMahon era, a fan recently asked PWInsider who the driving creative force is behind The Bloodline currently.

Mike Johnson reports, "Paul Levesque oversees it with Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns having strong, perhaps the strongest voices, involved in the direction, language and scripting." He noted that Michael Hayes regularly produces the segments and that the "WWE Raw" creative team may also have input when The Bloodline crosses over to Monday nights.

Heyman is no stranger to working on the creative side as he's been writing in the wrestling world since the '90s. More recently, Heyman served as Executive Director of "Raw" for about a year throughout 2019 into 2020 before aligning with Reigns. As for the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, he's been on WWE's main roster for over a decade now and has been positioned as the face of the company for a majority of those years following John Cena's transition to Hollywood.

As of late, The Bloodline is currently in the rockiest position they've ever been following Sami Zayn's turn at WWE Royal Rumble. Jimmy and Sikoa have remained on Reigns' side, however Jey has found himself torn between following his mind or his heart after seeing how Zayn rocked the boat. Reigns is currently slated to headline his third WrestleMania in a row as the defending world champion.