Paul Heyman appeared on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show on ESPN to address his dismissal as Executive Director of Monday Night Raw in June this year.

According to Heyman, there were no hard feelings between him and Vince McMahon, unlike in 2006 when he reportedly quit WWE on bad terms.

"We left with a smile, a handshake, and a hug," said Heyman [h/t WrestlingNews.Co]. "Absolutely no harsh feelings and actually better feelings about each other because of the way that it ended because it's ended miserably before," he added.

Heyman said that the "proof positive" came when McMahaon praised him during the quarterly earnings call.

"Vince's only comment was 'I thought he did a great job creatively.' My run in terms of serving at the pleasure of the chairman was up and then this opportunity presented itself both for me, for Roman and for WWE and we all jumped on it," said Heyman, who was replaced by Bruce Prichard as the lead writer of Raw in June.

During the interview, Heyman also revealed that his pairing with The Tribal Chief "had been in the works for eight years" dating back to when Reigns was a member of The Shield.

Heyman also provided an update on Brock Lesnar, confirming that The Beast Incarnate was no longer under contract with the WWE and presently weighing all his options while also "enjoying fatherhood tremendously."