Sabu Gives His Thoughts On WWE Hall Of Fame, 2024 Inductions

With WrestleMania weekend comes a whole host of events that occur before and after "The Showcase of the Immortals" has gone off the air. A staple of WWE's WrestleMania festivities is the annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony, set to take place on April 5 immediately after the final "WWE SmackDown" before WrestleMania ends. With the ceremony being in Philadelphia and the legacy a company like ECW has on the city, one of ECW's legends, Sabu, has weighed in with who he thinks should be inducted.

Sabu joined his good friend Rob Van Dam on RVD's "1 of a Kind" podcast to discuss his preferred candidates, and given his contributions to ECW and the wider wrestling world, Sabu had one name on his mind. "They'll induct Paul [Heyman]," Sabu said. Other ECW alumni have predicted that Heyman will be inducted, such as Bully Ray, who even said that based on his ECW career, Sabu should be inducted. However, Sabu had a very strong opinion on the WWE Hall of Fame until very recently. "I always said that Hall of Fame is not a legitimate Hall of Fame, until Rob got in it."

RVD was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021 thanks to his innovative style, his championship accomplishments, and the fact that to this day he is still one of the most popular performers on whatever show he appears. This was evident by his recent stops in AEW, where he was routinely cheered by fans despite sharing the ring with stars like Swerve Strickland, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Samoa Joe.

