Bully Ray Ponders 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame Inductions, Given Wrestlemania 40 Venue

If there's one thing WrestleMania has become known for outside of the event itself, it's the festivities that take place around the city before and after. Multiple companies flock to WrestleMania's host city to stage some of the most unique and entertaining events of the year, and from a WWE perspective, there is the go-home "WWE SmackDown," "WWE NXT" Premium Live Event, and the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania.

Another staple of WrestleMania weekend is the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, and given that the event will take place in Philadelphia, Bully Ray took some time on "Busted Open Radio" to consider who should be inducted based on their ties to the city Rocky Balboa calls home. This is, of course, down to the fact the city was famously the home of ECW throughout its existence, prompting Bully and co-host Dave LaGreca to suggest Tommy Dreamer as an inductee given his legacy in ECW. Bully also pointed out some other ECW originals who have the careers to warrant induction. "If you go strictly ECW, there are lots of cases to be made for Sabu and The Sandman, just by their ECW career."

ECW already has some representation in the WWE Hall of Fame. Two of the company's most original acts, Rob Van Dam and The Dudley Boyz, have already been inducted, something Bully also touched upon. As have people like Steve Austin and Mick Foley, two men better known for their work in WWE, but that might not have been signed by WWE had it not been for their ECW stints.