Why Rob Van Dam Almost Had His WWE Hall Of Fame Ring For Less Than A Week

Being inducted into WWE's Hall Of Fame is a big deal for anyone who receives the honor as it is a celebration of a lifetime of work. While the night itself is a big moment for wrestlers as they get to share stories with the fans and be respected by their peers, WWE does provide inductees with a Hall Of Fame ring as a keepsake.

Most talent choose to wear them at wrestling-related events, but it is one that Rob Van Dam almost ended up losing.

"The very first week that I got it I did a show in Wisconsin and I wasn't used to having it, you know? I left it in my hotel room, [I] went back to Las Vegas," he revealed to "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."

This wouldn't be the first time that a wrestler has lost a prized possession in wrestling with the likes of Chris Jericho and Rhea Ripley having previously lost titles. Fortunately for RVD, who was inducted into WWE's Hall Of Fame as part of the class of 2021, he was able to be reunited with his ring.

"It took an honest maid, and an honest front desk person, and an honest wrestling promoter, thank you, Ben McCoy, for calling me and saying, 'Did you forget something, dude?' I didn't even know yet I had just got home the next day," he said. "Wow, I had it for, I think it was the same week and so I didn't have it long and I had lost it already."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.