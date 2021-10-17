One half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Rhea Ripley, took to Twitter earlier today hoping to spread the word that her luggage has gone missing. Among the lost items is the Women’s Tag Team Title belt that Rhea travels with for press and appearances.

“*LOST GEAR BAG* My MosherZ of Albuquerque I know this is a stretch but, if any of you have seen a black travel suitcase around Office Boulevard & Montaño rd please hold onto it and let me know. It has all my gear in it, including my title. Cheers!”

It’s been noted in the past that WWE will give a replica title belt to their stars when traveling and doing press. They also have a series of championship titles made specifically for television that appear best on camera.

Rhea and Nikki A.S.H. (known as “Super Brutality”) have been defending their tag titles both on television and at WWE Live Events against Natalya and Tamina. They have been champions since September 20, 2021 when they defeated Natalya and Tamina in Charlotte, NC.

