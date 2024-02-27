WWE Reportedly Has These Matches On The Books For WrestleMania 40

With Elimination Chamber in the rearview mirror, all eyes turn to WrestleMania 40, as WWE fans around the world begin to get excited about what to expect in Philadelphia. At time of writing, four matches have been confirmed for the two-night extravaganza. Coming off Elimination Chamber, Rhea Ripley will defend her WWE Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch, while Seth Rollins will defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. These matches join the 2024 women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley as she challenges WWE Women's Champion IYO Sky, and the likely Night Two main event of Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes.

But what else should fans expect to see? According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, two grudge matches are set to be added to the WrestleMania 40 card in the form of AJ Styles vs. LA Knight, and Randy Orton vs. Logan Paul. Styles brutally beat down Knight at the Elimination Chamber event in Perth despite not being booked on the show, while Paul's brass knuckles were the reason Orton lost the men's Elimination Chamber match.

Meltzer also noted there has been talk of Gunther potentially defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn, but mentioned that he needs to chase people up on that possibility. Zayn picked up a big win over Shinsuke Nakamura on the most recent "WWE Raw," leading many fans to wonder what his plans for WrestleMania are. Another possible contender for Gunther's title is Chad Gable, who mentioned on the same episode of "Raw" that he wants to get revenge on the "Ring General" for making his children cry last September.