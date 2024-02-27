Cody Rhodes Flips The Script On Paul Heyman, Says He's Hunting The Bloodline On WWE Raw

Paul Heyman's arrival on Monday's "WWE Raw" was unexpected. What was even more unexpected, however, was Cody Rhodes going from being hunted by The Bloodline, to hunting The Bloodline, in the final minutes of the show.

Halfway through the "Raw" main event, a match between Rhodes and Grayson Waller, Michael Cole confirmed that Heyman was backstage, and an interaction between Roman Reigns' "Wise Man" and "The American Nightmare" became inevitable. Heyman appeared during Rhodes' post-match celebration to address the challenge Rhodes issued to The Rock on the Elimination Chamber edition of "The Grayson Waller Effect." Surrounded not by The Bloodline, but by three supposedly suspended NYPD officers, Heyman pleaded with Rhodes to rescind his statements, implying that he was concerned for Rhodes' safety given his planned match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Rage dripped from Rhodes' voice as he responded to Heyman's pleas. He refused to rescind his challenge, stating that ever since Johnson aligned himself with The Bloodline, Rhodes has been thoroughly disillusioned.

"I am done, I am absolutely fed up with being nice!" Rhodes cried.

The segment exploded as Heyman's goons surrounded Rhodes, who easily floored all three as Heyman himself fled from the in-ring chaos. Heyman then pulled two phones from his pocket, using one to call Reigns and the other to call Johnson. Heyman did not have an opportunity to speak on those calls, as Rhodes took to the mic again to bark at him.

"The Bloodline isn't hunting me," Rhodes declared. "I'm hunting The Bloodline!"

This statement starkly contrasts recent events in Rhodes' storyline, including his recent exchanges with Seth Rollins, who promised that he would be Rhodes' "shield." Between Rhodes' gratuitous beatdown of Heyman's NYPD cronies and his aggressive promise, one can only assume that Rhodes will be adopting a more unhinged character going into WrestleMania.